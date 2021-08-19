Anorak News | Harry Dunn: meeing Anne Sacoolas

Harry Dunn: meeing Anne Sacoolas

Was Anne Sacoolas, 43, distracted by her mobile when Harry Dunn, 19, died? Dunn was riding near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019 when a car driven by Anne Sacoolas hit his motorcycle. After he died, she went home to the US, claiming diplomatic immunity on account of her husband Jonathan’s work for a US intelligence agency. (Is she also a spook?)

Court documents say Mrs Sacoolas has been “evasive, non-responsive and inconsistent” about her phone usage. You need the phone records? She was driving on the wrong side of the road. But she was “otherwise driving cautiously and below the speed limit”, her legal representatives added. How many rules of the road do you need to disobey before it matters?

The BBC notes:

Court documents were submitted by the Dunn family’s legal representatives in opposition to a motion to suppress the employment details of Mrs and Mr Sacoolas at the time of the crash. They said no calls or texts were found on her SIM card on the day of the crash, but call records were found for the day before and day after. The documents said this “raises the possibility that Ms Sacoolas was distracted by her mobile telephone… and establishes that relevant phone data was deleted”.

Mr Dunn’s parents have since filed a claim for damages against Mrs Sacoolas in the US. Harry Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, will hear Mrs Sacoolas give evidence at a civil damages deposition hearing in Washington DC next week.

Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was refused. The US State Department has since said the decision to reject the request was “final”. How’s that for a ‘special relationship’?

