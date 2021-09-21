Anorak News | Taliban Talc: Heroin rockets in price – but only in the Guardian and BBC

Taliban Talc: Heroin rockets in price – but only in the Guardian and BBC

News in the Guardian is that heroin made in Afghanistan (it was packaged as talc) has rocketed in price:

Nearly three tonnes of heroin with a street value of $2.7bn (£2bn) from Afghanistan have been seized from a western Indian port in a major bust, officials said.

That’s 3000000g of smack at £667 a gram. In 2016, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said the average price of heroin in the US was $152 per gram – £111.

The story is from an agency, posted on the Guardian, apparently without the need to check the numbers. So off iy goes around the web:

But the BBC has it as its own report:

Such are the facts…

Anorak

Posted: 21st, September 2021 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink