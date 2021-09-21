Anorak News | Harry Dunn: Parents reach resolution in case against Anne Sacoolas

Harry Dunn: Parents reach resolution in case against Anne Sacoolas

News is that the family of Harry Dunn, 19, are nearing the end to their legal fight. Dunn died when his motorbike was hit by a car reportedly driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019. Her car was allegedly on the wrong side of the road. She jetted out of the UK, claiming diplomatic immunity. Harry Dunn’s parents buried their son. The US ignored them, protecting Sacoolas. The US refused appeals for her to be sent back to the UK.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge Mrs Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving.

She has never returned to answer the charge. It’s been hideous. This is what happens when people are deemed not to matter – and others to matter more.

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger says the outcome in the civil case against Sacoolas is “a real milestone”. But we do not know the facts.

He said: “The family’s courage and determination to see this through has been incredible.”

