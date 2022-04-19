Anorak News | Which football players are good at golf?

Which football players are good at golf?

Football and golf are two sports that seem to go hand in hand. It has been proven for decades that footballers can escape the everyday pressures of football by playing golf.

A relaxing sport, many current and ex-professionals have excelled not only on the pitch but also on the greens.

As recently as the start of this month, we saw Premier League club Brighton’s stars take on a golfing challenge courtesy of Betway, with Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana going up against each other in pairs to see who could drive the ball the furthest, who could hit an approach nearest the pin and who could scramble their way out of a bunker.

As you can imagine with four professional footballers the action was competitive and there were also several questionable moments, as you can see in the video below.

Let’s now look at the most famous footballers who also love golf.

Gareth Bale

It would be wrong to start any article talking about which footballers are good at golf without mentioning Gareth Bale. In fact, if there is any footballer that might spike an interest in the golf betting were he to join the tour, it would be Bale, such is his reputed love for the game.

Despite getting off to an electric start at Real Madrid, things have soured for the Welshman and part of that is because of Bale’s love of golf.

The Welsh Wizard has made no secret about his love for the game and it’s reported that he has recreated some of the most famous holes in the world at his home. Over the last few seasons, Bale has had a string of different injuries and many in the Spanish media believe it is just his way of ensuring that he can play more golf.

Harry Kane

The Spurs and English hitman loves his golf – as football fans would have seen in his interview on Gary Neville’s Overlap podcast – and reportedly plays off a four handicap. Kane’s love of the game is so great that he has been to watch The Open in person as well as making a whistle-stop tour to this year’s Masters.

Kane loves spending time on the golf course and who knows what the future might bring once he has hung up his boots.

Andriy Shevchenko

The former Ukrainian star is a mad golfer. The ex Chelsea and AC Milan striker even turned professional back in 2013, competing in the Kharkov Superior Cup. Despite finishing 121st out of 131 players, Shevchenko is one of the best footballers to make the transition from the pitch to the fairways.

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is the Premier League’s top scorer and he has shown numerous times that he can be just as effective on the golf course. At any of the leading Pro Am events in the UK Shearer is a name you will often see on the leaderboard.

