Anorak | Brexit balls: Trump’s Hull declares war on the BBC

Brexit balls: Trump’s Hull declares war on the BBC

Hull occupies minds at the Sun. On page 13, Kelvin MacKenzie praises the city’s residents for their “very good sense”.

They voted for Brexit by a “whopping 70 percent”. Hull is the “kind of city Trump identified”. It’s the City of Culture. It’s deserves better than the BBC’s radio report on Siemens investing in the place, during which the pro-Remain Beeb’s reporter was “so wrong” to turn “the whole interview over” to Brexit.

Can this be the same Hull that over pages 8 and 9 is overrun by “yob mayhem” as “lashed-up louts sparked New Year carnage in Hull”? As one “partygoer” tells the Sun: “I’ve been in quieter warzones.”

Karen Strike

Posted: 2nd, January 2017 | In: Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink