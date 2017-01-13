Anorak | Graham Taylor: from turnip to hero and legend made of Sun-kissed gold

Graham Taylor: from turnip to hero and legend made of Sun-kissed gold

Graham Taylor is a “legend” in the Sun. The former England football manager, who achieved so much at Watford, has died. He was 72. The Sun calls him a “hero”. He was “Golden Graham”.

Sun columnist Ian Wight says the “England boss” gave him his “Number 1 England memory”.

For many Sun readers, the Number 1 England memory of legendary hero was when the paper turned him into a turnip.

Karen Strike

Posted: 13th, January 2017 | In: Back pages, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink