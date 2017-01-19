Anorak | Daily Express tricks Arsenal fans with deceptive clickbait headline

Daily Express tricks Arsenal fans with deceptive clickbait headline

Click Balls: a look at dire football reporting designed to trick readers. The Daily Express has news for Arsenal fans. The paper’s headline is a scoop. “CONFIRMED: Arsene Wenger announces new Arsenal deal.” Looks like Wenger will stay at Arsenal for even longer. It’s 20 years and counting.

But wait a minute…

The Daily Star, from the same stable as the Express, has a similar take on the news that defender Per Mertesacker has signed a one-year extension on his current deal. This is how Google sees the story:

And you wonder why the Press is in trouble?

Update: The Express seems to have found an editor who respects their readers and doesn’t seem them as advertisers’ fodder. The headline has now been altered:

Mike Kritharis

