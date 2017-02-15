Anorak | Clickbait Balls: The Daily Mirror Arsenal spin machine

Clickbait Balls: The Daily Mirror Arsenal spin machine

Clickbait: a look at the death of journalism in the national Press. The Daily Mirror has adopted the Daily Telegraph policy of making news out of TV listings. In readiness for Arsenal’s Champions’ League match against Germany’s Bayern Munich the Mirror has produced the following ‘stories’. All were written today:

Scoop 1! ‘What time is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal? All you need to know ahead of Champions League clash’

Scoop 2: ‘What channel is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on? All you need to know ahead of Champions League clash’

That could be one story, no?

Scoop 3: ‘Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE: All the build-up ahead of the Champions League clash in Germany’

Scoop 4: ‘Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: 11 things you need to know ahead of the Champions League clash‘

The list is great.

1. When is the match and how can I watch it?

Scoop 5: ‘7 things Arsene Wenger could learn from Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Bayern Munich v Arsenal’

Ready?

Number 1: ‘Winning the Champions League helps your reputation’

Scoop 6: ‘Arsene Wenger is 50/50 over Arsenal stay – the Bayern Munich result could decide his future’

Well, it could do. And, on the other hand, it could not do. Or as the Mirror puts it:

Scoop 7; ‘9 funniest reactions to Arsenal fans watching long-time target Julian Draxler destroy Barcelona’

It really is that bad.

Mike Kritharis

