Anorak | Media Bias: Ibrahimovich gives referee his last warning as Bournemouth are elbowed off

Media Bias: Ibrahimovich gives referee his last warning as Bournemouth are elbowed off

During Manchester United’s home match against AFC Bournemouth, Zlatan Ibrahimovich elbowed the Cherries’ Tysone Mings in the head. No yellow card for Zlatan, who amid the mayhem appeared to have been giving the referee his final warning.

To rub salt into the wound, Bournemouth’s Andrew Surman was given a second yellow was for pushing over Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the elbow incident.

Mings added an element of nastiness by treading on Ibrahimovic.

Should Zlatan have been sent off? Let’s see how biased the media are.

Steve Stone on the BBC: “When Ibrahimovic jumped up for that header he was looking at Mings and not the ball. He’s led with his elbow and he knew exactly what he was doing. The referee has made a complete mess of that.”

Manchester Evening News: ‘Jamie Carragher has just branded Mings a disgrace for his stamp on Zlatan. Both Henry and Carragher understanding of Zlatan’s subsequent elbow as a result.’

Any word on what the BBC calls a ‘flying elbow’ from the Manchester paper? Only this: ‘Bournemouth think Zlatan should be sent off for an elbow.’

In the second half Manchester United were awarded a penalty. The BBC calls the decision ‘horrendous’. Bournemouth’s Artur Boruc saves Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s effort.

But one player is even faster than that. It’s Anthony Martial who tweets during the match!

