Anorak | Arsenal balls: the club calls a 10-2 defeat ‘disappointing’

Arsenal balls: the club calls a 10-2 defeat ‘disappointing’

Can the Arsenal website put any positive spin on the Gunners’ 10-2 aggregate thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich. With the score 1-0 in Arsenal’s favour, Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny was sent off for conceding a penalty. A double-whammy. The Arsenal website says the ‘second-half red card proved to be the decisive moment’.

Yes. And no. Arsenal lost 5-1.

The Arsenal website calls the result ‘another frustrating clash against Bayern Munich’. ‘It was a disappointing end to a night that had started to positively,’ says the site.

Frustrating. Disappointing. Oh, come on. It was not only a flesh wound. It was rubbish. It’s also a terrible result for the Premie League – Arsenal finished second in the PL last season.

The BBC says Arsenal were ‘humiliated’.

Arsenal have been knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh successive season. Bayern are through to the quarter-finals for the sixth successive season.

Might such a tonking be cathartic for Arsenal? It should be.

PS: Bayern Munich’ fans delayed the kick off by tossing toilet paper onto the pitch in protest over Arsenal being crap ticket prices.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 7th, March 2017 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink