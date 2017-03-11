Anorak | Badass Danish girl gives ’em what for in 1969 TV news report

Badass Danish girl gives ’em what for in 1969 TV news report

We join the action in 1969. A young Danish woman is being questioned by a TV reporter. He wants to know whey she’s traveling alone. She produces some papers to say it’s ok, her parents and the officials have approved hee walking in public. She shows the journalist “a document with a stamp from the local police chief, to verify her story.”

But he’s worried. He wants to know what precautions she’s taking to ensure her safety. So she shows him:





Spotter: Flashbak

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 11th, March 2017 | In: TV & Radio Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink