Anorak | Fashion windows: clear knee mom jeans

Fashion windows: clear knee mom jeans

Are your knees your best feature? Or perhaps you have eyes where your knees are and need to see when you’re wearing trousers? Well – finally! – help is here with ‘Clear Knee Mom Jeans’, the height of peek-a-boo denim fashion.

Clear Knee Mom Jeans from Nordstrom are imported (from where, we’re not sure?):

Slick plastic panels bare your knees for a futuristic feel in tapered and cropped high-waist jeans.

Spotter:

Karen Strike

Posted: 13th, March 2017