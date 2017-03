Powerwashing with Tourettes Syndrome

Powerwashing with Tourettes features Lewis Qball Nickell washing his garden patio. “Decided to do a video on just what Tourette’s syndrome really is,” says Lewis. “Let’s continue spreading awareness together! Oh and it was so much effort being serious this entire video.”

In another video, Lewis plays golf:

Follow Lewis on twitter.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 15th, March 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink