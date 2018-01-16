Anorak | Arsenal waiting on Mkhitaryan, Malcolm and Aubameyang as Sanchez accepts Manchester United’s money

Arsenal waiting on Mkhitaryan, Malcolm and Aubameyang as Sanchez accepts Manchester United’s money

Arsenal’s best signing of the season could be Sven Mislintat, the scout who introduced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Borussia Dortmund. Arsenal have offered a fee rising to £53.3m for the striker who has scored 141 goals in 212 appearances for the German club. Dortmund want shot of the Gabon star. And Arsenal are in dire need of players with style, spirit and presence. Should Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United, as is expected – Manchester City have dropped out of the race for his signature – Aubameyang would be a terrific replacement. Mislintat would be a familiar face in new surroundings.

And there’s more hope for Gunners that their team of journeymen is to be upgraded. Disappointing Theo Walcott could be heading to Everton for a fee in excess of £20m. And the exciting 20-year-old Brazilian Malcolm looks set to arrive from Bordeaux for around £40m.

And there’s more. Mislintat could help persuade another Borussia player, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, to join Arsenal. The Armenian international has been left out of Manchester United’s squad for their Premier League match with Stoke City.

When asked about Mkhitaryan’s absence, Mourinho replied: “I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision…It was just a choice of the players that we know, in this moment, they have 100 per cent their heads in Manchester United. No doubts about the future. I don’t think it’s easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future. It’s added pressure that a player doesn’t need, so I think it’s the best for him and for us, while the doubt is in the air, to protect him.”

And to keep him injury free should all parties accept United’s offer of the brilliant Armenian plus £30m for Arsenal’s dynamic Sanchez. The Chilean is being offered in excess of £300,000 a week to kiss the badge at Old Trafford.

This is all exciting for Arsenal fans. The squad is weak. The manager is an immovable object. But at least Arsenal are trying to bolster a team drifting into mid-table torpor. The Gunners surely hope their best player, Mesut Ozil, sees the investment and signs a new contract. The new recruits can’t come soon enough.

