Anorak | Arsenal transfers: Aubameyang and Sanchez news reveals Wenger’s lack of power

Arsenal transfers: Aubameyang and Sanchez news reveals Wenger’s lack of power

The facts are clear. Arsenal have not recruited Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund. Alexis Sanchez has not joined Manchester United. “These kind of things, it’s better when it’s secret and when you don’t come out on it, and when you announce it when it’s over the line. Apart from the deal we just spoke about, Alexis and Mkhitaryan could happen, yes, but nothing else is close,” says Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Announcing deals before contracts are signed is foolish. Media can rush the gun and guess. Remember this:

No deal is ever done until the player is kissing the badge and checking his bank account.

Of course, Wenger might not know anything. Oliver Kay explains in the Times:

Wenger rejected a series of proposals last year over the appointment of a director of football.. but essentially that role, the one that the manager felt would be a threat to his authority, has been created and split in two. Transfer strategy is being driven by the new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, formerly of Dortmund, and the start of next month will bring the arrival of Raul Sanllehi, the former Barcelona director of football who, in what looks a diplomatic nod to Wenger, will be called head of football relations.

Wenger can speak about deals but he’s no long setting the agenda.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 19th, January 2018 | In: Arsenal, manchester united, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink