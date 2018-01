The eBay Bandit! Rob Wolchek and the great story of Kelly’s stolen camera

Great telly from the USA in the shape of Rob Wolchek of Fox 2 News Detroit. This is a great toy about professional photographer Kelly, who found the geezer selling her stolen stuff on eBay.





Karen Strike

