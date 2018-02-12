Anorak

Anorak | Stuntwoman wigs out over men in drag taking her jobs

Stuntwoman wigs out over men in drag taking her jobs

by | 12th, February 2018

Does pulling on a wig and acting like a woman make you a woman? In Hollywood there’s a backlash against wigging. It’s when men pull on wigs, dress like women and perform stunts in place of the female star for TV and movies. the thinking is, perhaps, that the stunt men in wigs are more expendable than the actress.

But stuntwomen – well, one stuntwoman – say wigging is preventing her getting work. It’s a man doing a woman’s job.  Deven MacNair, a Los Angeles-based stunt artiste, is looking to sue Hollywood’s acting union and a production company because a man in drag did a stunt she could have done.

“The practice is so common, ” she says. “It’s historical sexism – this is how it’s been done since the beginning of time.”

 

glamour woman of the year

 

Fair enough. We can’t have men in wigs taking jobs women can do, even if it they do well enough to earn them plaudits.

 

 

And let’s make it law that 50% of all primary school teachers are men, too.



Posted: 12th, February 2018 | In: Money, News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers