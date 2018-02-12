Anorak | Stuntwoman wigs out over men in drag taking her jobs

Stuntwoman wigs out over men in drag taking her jobs

Does pulling on a wig and acting like a woman make you a woman? In Hollywood there’s a backlash against wigging. It’s when men pull on wigs, dress like women and perform stunts in place of the female star for TV and movies. the thinking is, perhaps, that the stunt men in wigs are more expendable than the actress.

But stuntwomen – well, one stuntwoman – say wigging is preventing her getting work. It’s a man doing a woman’s job. Deven MacNair, a Los Angeles-based stunt artiste, is looking to sue Hollywood’s acting union and a production company because a man in drag did a stunt she could have done.

“The practice is so common, ” she says. “It’s historical sexism – this is how it’s been done since the beginning of time.”

Fair enough. We can’t have men in wigs taking jobs women can do, even if it they do well enough to earn them plaudits.

This man’s job is to climb down London’s sewer network and blast away “fatbergs” that clog it. Have there been any calls recently for gender equality in the sewage clearance sector? Because the sewage industry seems to be dominated by men: perhaps it’s time to address this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CRrWWdSgAX — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) February 10, 2018

And let’s make it law that 50% of all primary school teachers are men, too.

Karen Strike

