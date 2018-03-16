Anorak

Anorak | Vladimir Putin: Daily Star says Russian leader will pop round your house to help out

Vladimir Putin: Daily Star says Russian leader will pop round your house to help out

by | 16th, March 2018

Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad bloke. Yes, he’s the boss of a gangster state and his regime is implicated in a chemical attack on Salisbury. But those hankering for a return to the Cold War should read the Daily Star, whereon there is news to warm the very cockles our souls: “PUTIN: I’LL TURN OFF YOUR GAS.”

 

Putin gas daily star

“And while I’m at it, I’ll put the bins out, air the upstairs and give the kitchen surfaces a once over” – Vlad

 

Good old, Vlad. He’s really tidied up the Crimea.

Post Views: 11



Posted: 16th, March 2018 | In: Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers