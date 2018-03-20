Anorak | Married couple appear in same random photo 11 years before they first met

Married couple appear in same random photo 11 years before they first met

When Mr. Ye and Ms. Xue met in Chengdu, China, they fell in love, and in 2011 married. Fast forward to 2018, and Mr. Ye is flicking through old photo albums. He notices a 2000 photograph of his wife in Qingdao. And then he notice a teenager in the background. It’s him. “When I saw the photo, I was taken by surprised and I got goosebumps all over my body,” he says, “that was my pose for taking photos. I also took a photo, it was the same posture, just from a different angle.”

Petapixel has more:

Ms. Xue had visited Qingdao to help her mother relax after undergoing an operation a few months earlier. Mr. Ye had been visiting May Fourth Square in Qingdao because his mother had taken ill after booking herself the trip and asked her son to go in her place. Qingdao and Chengdu, cities of 9 and 14 million people (respectively), are separated by over 1,100 miles and it takes over 20 hours to drive between the two cities.

Spotter: Boing Boing

Mike Kritharis

