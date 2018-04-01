Anorak | Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri blames his team-mates for relegation woes

With relegation looming, Stoke City need a galvanising force to stir team. Stoke are currently 19th in Premier League. They are circling the Premier League plug hole. So step forward, Stoke’s Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri to tell his team-amter how rubbish they are. The 26-year-old (!) attacking midfielder told Swiss magazine Sport:

The feeling that even a Ronaldinho could do little in this team is sobering.

I had to realise that it’s a bit different when you have players like (Franck) Ribery and Thiago (Alcantara) at Bayern or (Mauro) Icardi and (Mateo) Kovacic at Inter.

Here at Stoke I can not exert too much influence, simply because there is a lack of quality around me.

I can not just Löffel verwerfen (down tools) but it would take something extreme for Stoke in the transfer market this summer to revive my enthusiasm.