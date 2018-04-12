Anorak | The Sun finds drink-driving ‘amusing’

The Sun finds drink-driving ‘amusing’

Is driving over the speed limit a lark? Government figures tells us that in 2013, “3,064 people were killed or seriously injured in crashes where speed was a factor”. Adding: “The risk of death is approximately four times higher when a pedestrian is hit at 40mph than at 30mph.”

So here’s the Sun to deliver: “SPEED DEMONS – Footballers speeding: Mario Balotelli, Roberto Firmino and Yaya Toure are just some of the names caught by cops for driving offences.”

The sorry feature begins: “If you’ve got a fast car, you’re always going to want to test the brakes, right?” No. Wrong.

In the recent aftermath of Lee Catermole getting a driving ban for accumulating too many points on his license, join SunSport in sharing other offenders.

License? In the UK, it’s a driving licence. You are licensed to dive. But the Sun isn’t listening. “[Nathan] Redmond was officially clocked at driving 71mph in his £80,000 Range Rover and given a £1,000 fine,” we’re told. “However, he escaped with six points in his license and his license wasn’t suspended.” Anyone else remember when the Sun was the apogee of the sub-editor’s craft?

But that’s not the worst of it. The Sun adds:

Amusingly enough, some of these lads aren’t best known for their pace on the pitch…

Speeding is amusing? Driving over the speed limit is funny? What about drink-driving? Is that good for a joke? The Sun notes:

Yaya Toure

Talk about being made an example of. The Man City midfield stroller/player was handed the biggest driving fine ever – £54,000 – for drink driving in 2016.

You can’t blame Facebook for everything wrong in journalism. Dire. Truly dire stuff from the Sun.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 12th, April 2018 | In: Sports, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink