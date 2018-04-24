Anorak | Fail: Former Chelsea player Marko Marin dives to get referee sent off

Fail: Former Chelsea player Marko Marin dives to get referee sent off

Hero of the week is former Chelsea player Marko Marin, who during a bout of handbags in the absurd Greek Super League fell to the ground in comical fashion. Olympiacos are playing Apollon Smyrnis. Marin is the one who looks like Declan Donnelly:

Olympiakos lost the match 0-1, the goal coming in the game’s opening minute. Marin’s cunning plan seemed to be to get the referee to send himself off for an of-the-ball shove.

The outcome is that Olympiakos are 12 points behind league leaders AEK Athens with just two matches left to play. And Marin has big future in slapstick.

Spotter: Pies

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 24th, April 2018 | In: Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink