Anorak | The ridiculous pundit: Buvac to Arsenal and Giggs To Manchester United

The ridiculous pundit: Buvac to Arsenal and Giggs To Manchester United

Proving that being a football pundit is a doddle is Danny Murphy, who tells Sky Sports News of his deep upset that Liverpool’s coach Zeljko Buvac is in line to become the next Arsenal manager. Buvac has 17 years as a coach under his belt, taking in league titles and big European finals.

Says Murphy:

“I would find it unbelievable to appoint someone who has never, ever managed as a number one at a club like Arsenal. I think that would be ridiculous for a club like Arsenal. It doesn’t matter how intelligent he is or what he’s done because doing it as a number two is nothing like doing it as a number one.”

It must have been a different Danny Murphy who opined on November 2015 about the next Manchester United manager?

“I would give it to Giggs. At least until the end of the season to see how it goes. He looks like he wants it, he is passionate and he knows how United fans want them to play.”

Consistency is all, right, Danny. Giggs to Arsenal it is, then.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 3rd, May 2018 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink