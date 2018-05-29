Anorak | Transfer balls: Liverpool beat Arsenal and Manchester United to Fabinho

Transfer balls: Liverpool beat Arsenal and Manchester United to Fabinho

Liverpool have yet to sign a new goalkeeper. But they have recruited midfielder Fabinho from Monaco for £40m. The 24-year-old Brazil heralds the imminent departure of Emre Can and the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig on July 1. Arsenal tabled a late bid for Fabinho but Liverpool got their man.

“This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team,” says Fabinho. “I am really excited.” Or as the Sun put it in April 2018: “Midfielder Fabinho is keen on forcing through a summer move to Manchester United.”

Says Jurgen Klopp of his new player: “He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play ‘six’, ‘eight’ and ‘two’. This is cool.”

Klopp than harps on about all manner of stuff. “We have signed a fantastic player, but someone who is an equally fantastic person I think,” adds Klopp. “He has a lovely family also – adding a person like this to our dressing room only makes us even stronger. What we have – in terms of our environment at Melwood and in the team – means anyone coming in must be of that build. They must be the highest quality person and player.”

Not that team spirit was much in evidence when Loris Karius was being comforted by Real Madrid players after the final whistle in last weekend Champion’s League final. Karius’s culpability in two Real goals in the Spaniards’ 3-1 win was plain. So too was the lack of support he got from his Liverpool team-mates after the final whistle sounded. Former Everton player Kevin Campbell tweeted: “Karius should have got supported by his team mates! Bang out of order leaving him alone and only got consoled by the Madrid players.” Although they night have been thanking the hapless German.

Liverpool are also chasing Alisson Becker, the Roma goalkeeper, and Lyons midfielder Nabil Fakir. Doubtless Klopp is checking out both players’ families before endorsing any bids.

Anyhow, no-one saw Fabino coming to Liverpool. Not one newspapers said a deal was imminent. But this is what the Press has been telling is readers:

“United, City miss out as Fabinho agrees shock La Liga move” – TEAMtalk, July 2017 “Atletico Madrid agree deal for Man Utd target Fabinho: Real Madrid to profit too” – July 2017, Daily Express “Manchester United reach agreement to sign Monaco star Fabinho” – The Metro, June 2017

PSG sign Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho in stunning record-breaking deal as summer spree continues – The Monaco duo will join PSG and Fabinho is set to be replaced by Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker. – Duncan Castles, Daily Record, August 2017

The press missed Fabino to Liverpool. He looks like a good signing.

Mike Kritharis

