Anorak | Chelsea and Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates by kicking ball into his own face

Chelsea and Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates by kicking ball into his own face

by | 28th, June 2018

Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi celebrated Adnan Januzaj’s winning strike for Belgium in their 1-0 win over a palsied England by slamming the ball against the post. The post responded by firing the ball at Batshuayi’s face.

 

 

In other news: England are still England.

PS: Adnan Januzaj used to be English:

