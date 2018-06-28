Anorak | Chelsea and Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates by kicking ball into his own face

Chelsea and Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates by kicking ball into his own face

Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi celebrated Adnan Januzaj’s winning strike for Belgium in their 1-0 win over a palsied England by slamming the ball against the post. The post responded by firing the ball at Batshuayi’s face.

Michy Batshuayi goal celebration: off the post, off the face 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rv3uh6STKo — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) June 28, 2018

In other news: England are still England.

PS: Adnan Januzaj used to be English:

Mike Kritharis

