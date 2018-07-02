Anorak | Naked Becky Vardy fat-shaming no-comment

Naked Becky Vardy fat-shaming no-comment

Becky Vardy has issued a no comments. In “Vardy hits back”, Jamie Vardy’s wife is wrapped in the England flag. As patriotic as Britannia – albeit more demurely dressed (Britannia bares a naked breast on the silver and gold coins) – over pages 6 and 7 Vardy has a no comment for the Wags who troll her.

“Have they got nothing better to do? It’s probably a massive fat Russian that doesn’t have any mirrors in the house. They just do it to get a reaction. They won’t get one from me.”

You can read Becky’s non-reaction on page 1, 6 and 7.

Karen Strike

