World Cup: Liverpool congratulate Mingolet on a clean sheet for Belgium against Japan

Simon Mignolet was congratulated by his employer’s at Liverpool for Belgium’s victory over Japan in the World Cup. Well done “Simon Mingolet’s Belgium” for keeping a clean sheet:

The pesky fact is that Mingolet was more fan than player in the match, appearing for not a single second of action. He didn’t even play when Belgium dropped nine first team players for their match with England, the Belgians preferring to stick with Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois is not as good as Mingolet, of course, because whereas the Liverpool man kept a clean sheet and has yet to be beaten in the World Cup, Courtois – the useless lunk – has let in a hatful. Why Real Madrid are said to be after Courtois and not the brilliant Mingolet is beyond reason…

In other news: Loris Karius is the Liveepool Number 1.

Mike Kritharis

