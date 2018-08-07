Anorak News | Chloe Green does something crazily rubbish on holiday

Chloe Green does something crazily rubbish on holiday

When not thinking up news way to spunk cash, Chloe Green, daughter to Topshop owner Sir Philip Green, left the family’s massive motorised yacht, straddled a jet ski and set about saving the planet from waste. Accompanied by her lover, Jeremy Meeks, aka Hot Felon on account of his popular police mugshot, Green set about cleaning up the planet she lives on.

“Today Jeremy and I went past a little cove and found the craziest amount of plastic and polystyrene,” says Chloe of their day out from sunbathing. “We made it our mission to gather a team together to clean it up… This is nothing compared to what is going on in the world but as quick and easy as it was so get it cleaned up there is no reason why we can’t all do our part.”

Inspirational stuff, of course. We can all learn from the billionaire’s daughter and create our own teams of cleaners. Next stop: the Philippines (or is that where the absurdly rich mine nannies?)

Karen Strike

