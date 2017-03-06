Anorak | Celebrity Weed Farm: BGT dancer inspires new TV show

Celebrity Weed Farm: BGT dancer inspires new TV show

Remember Stavros Flatley, the chubby fella from Britain’s Got Talent, whose dance with his chubby son scored them a job on Sugar Free Farm with Ann Widdecombe, Alison Hammond and Gemma Collins, a show which proved that shovelling shit was not just for TV’s executives? Well, the boy, who the Sun bills as ‘the chubby young lad’, is the subject of the paper’s front-page headline: ‘Stavros Flatley Drugs Bust.’

Police ‘have said’ marijuana plants have been found at a North London flat allegedly ‘owned’ by CYL. The Sun calls it a ‘cannabis factory’ and values the plants at £56,000. Yeah, that’s what we thought, too. Forget the lo-cal farm. Legalise weed and put celebs to some profitable use.

