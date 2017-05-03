Anorak | Have our ashes pressed into an playable vinyl LP

Have our ashes pressed into an playable vinyl LP

When you die And Vinyly will work your remains into a playable vinyl record. No, they won’t turn your arm into a novelty stylus limb and play the wrinkles on your flattened face. You need to be cremated and have your ashes pressed into an LP.

If you want to, as the company promises, “Live on from beyond the groove”, it’ll cost you $4,000 for 30 copies of the record, each with a dash of you and running for 12 minutes per side. The one downer – other than being dead (vinyl never dies!) – is that you cannot “use copyright-protected music”.

But looking aside from the restrictions, as Dan Colman wonders, what music would you forever like to be linked with?

