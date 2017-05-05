Anorak | Manchester United balls: talkSport experts pathetic bicker over Marcus Rashford’s goal

Manchester United balls: talkSport experts pathetic bicker over Marcus Rashford’s goal

Just when you thought British football coverage had reached its nadir, TalkSPORT go and plumb brave new depths of tawdry drivel. Discussing Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on Alan Brazil’s ‘Sports Breakfast’ radio show on Friday morning, studio guest Ray Wilkins got himself embroiled in a childlike quarrel with Neil Custis, football writer for The Sun, on the other end of the phone.

Ray Wilkins v Neil Custis on TalkSPORT this morning discussing the Marcus Rashford free-kick is quite something!pic.twitter.com/9JSmSoLYqg — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 5, 2017

