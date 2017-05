This 1984 Dune Sandworm made for an uncomfortable sex toy

Item of the day: this 1984 Dune Sandworm Toy. Get a load of those teeth!

A fremen poised to “ride” the beast as it rolled its open scale towards its highest point could literally mount the worm. As long as the scales remained open, the sandworm would not submerge.

Spotter: JWZ

Anorak

