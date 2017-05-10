Anorak | United Airlines cancels flight man because he recorded his complaint

United Airlines cancels flight man because he recorded his complaint

Air travel has become an ordeal, a trail of weight, size and endurance. And that’s all before you board the plane.



United Airlines booted Navang Oza from a flight because having been asked to pay $300 for an overweight bag – he says the same bag cost him £125 on a previous flight – he wanted to record any conversation he had with the agent. But this annoyed her. So she canceled his ticket, forcing him to buy another ticket on another airline to get home.

Spotter: SFGate

