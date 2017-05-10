Anorak | Computers fines drivers for ‘parking’ in a traffic jam

Computers fines drivers for ‘parking’ in a traffic jam

Computers can be wrong. Yes, we know what the system says but it is wrong. This bit of computer knowing resulted in human beings fined £100 per carload:

Parking cameras went live at the Ashford Retail Park in Kent in April, with signs telling drivers the new maximum stay is three hours. But motorists got caught in gridlock on Easter Monday, and were trapped in the car park for hours when they struggled to join traffic on adjoining roads.

Says one customer parked in neutral:

Mr Donald continued: “On Monday we received a penalty charge notice from Highview Parking who enforce the three hour time limit on parking at this site. “They must have had a flood of Penalty Charge Notices from this day. “What troubles me is that there’s no quality control. It was utter madness. It’s just a money making exercise. “I find it rather disappointing that these companies apply no common sense or quality control to their issuing of parking fines to innocent motorists who have over stayed due to no fault of their own.”

They apply computer sense.

Spotter: Daily Mail

