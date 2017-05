Russian aerobics to electronic music (1985) is brilliant

The backing tracks to this slice of Russian 1980s culture was published by Melodiya. It’s brilliant and as horribly catchy as the man-made fibres on those leotards:

Spoter: @flashbak

