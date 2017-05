The Frida Khalo action figure is coming to a store near you

Today Is Art Day’s Kickstarter is raising money to make a Frida Kahlo figure. At 5 inches tall, fashioned from quality plastic, Frida Kahlo action doll features a monkey on her back and a detachable surrealist heart.

It is, of course, what she would have wanted.

Anorak

