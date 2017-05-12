Anorak | ‘A sasquatch tried to rape me’: Colorado hunter tells all

‘A sasquatch tried to rape me’: Colorado hunter tells all

Darrel Whitaker, 57, of Glenwood Springs in Colorado, says he was sexually assaulted by a sasquatch. He says it was attempted rape.

Darrel was at his hunting cabin when a “gorilla-like” creature dropped from a tree and punched him in the face. “It was at least 8-foot tall and it’s punches hurt like hell.” says Darrel. “I was knocked right out at the first blow! When I regained consciousness, he had already torn my pants and was tearing through my underwear. I stabbed him in the shoulder with my hunting knife, and that made him run away.”

Back at the Sasquatch lodge you can see the beast regaling his furry comrades with the time-aged tale, “You should have seen the size of the one that got away.”

It is, of course, no joking matter. Glenwood Springs Police Department (GSPD) and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife agency are investigating.

Spotter: World News Daily

