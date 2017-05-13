Anorak | Warning: ‘You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks’

To Capistrano Beach, California, where the police are issuing a warning:

“You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks. They are advising you exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are as close as the surfline.”

The OC Register adds:

(Orange County Lifeguards Chief Jason) Young said it was not an ocean closure, which occurs when sharks are more than 8-foot long and/or are acting aggressively in the water.

“We haven’t had any reports of anyone being bumped or charged, just observations of them either swimming or breaching,” he said.