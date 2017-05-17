Anorak | Indonesia whips two consenting adult men 85 times for having gay sex

Indonesia whips two consenting adult men 85 times for having gay sex

To Indonesia’s Aceh province where the court has sentenced two men (ages: 20 and 23) to 85 lashes for having sex with each other. The Associated Press reports:

The couple were arrested in late March after neighborhood vigilantes in the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, suspected them of being gay and set out to catch them having sex. Aceh is the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia to practice Islamic law, or sharia, which was a concession made by the national government in 2006 to end a years-long war with separatists. It implemented an expanded sharia code two years ago.

How how dies the UK view Indonesia?

British Embassy Jakarta UK and Indonesia enjoy a close relationship, with many common interests and values. We are partners in challenges like terrorism and global warming, and work together closely within the G20. We are also here to support and protect UK interests in Timor Leste.

Global warning takes precedence over whipping consenting adults for being gay. Who owns your body?

Anorak

Posted: 17th, May 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink