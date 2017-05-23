Anorak | Manchester terror fake news: Daily Mail looks for phantom missing children (in Australia!)

Manchester terror fake news: Daily Mail looks for phantom missing children (in Australia!)

More fake news from the mainstream media as the Daily Mail appeals for help finding children missing after the slaughter at Manchester Arena. The paper tells readers: “Parents are trying to find children missing after explosion at Ariana Grande gig in Manchester.”

The tweet is popular; the Mail is on it.

Don’t panic.

And:

Photographer Rachel Devine was shocked to see the picture of her 12 year old daughter Gem being circulated on the internet, when she was in fact safe at school. The Melbourne mum has told the Hit Network, she just wants people to know her daughter is safe and well. “I have no idea who stole her image or why.”

Twenty-two people went to a pop concert and never came home. And the media works out how to milk them for advertising clicks and retweets.

