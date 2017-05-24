Anorak | Manchester City balls: Daily Mail betrays Jesus and milks the carnage

Manchester City balls: Daily Mail betrays Jesus and milks the carnage

Having heard that Manchester City players have given generously to the victims of the Manchester bomb, the Mail delivers a story that casts a shadow over the club. “Jesus returns to his native Brazil following Manchester terrorist attack,” states the paper.

Is there a link between his return to Brazil and the horror? Has he run away? A click on the link and we read beneath one of the story’s photo: “The Brazil international’s apartment is just metres away from the Manchester Arena.”

And then we get to the actual story – the one reported by ESPN on Monday. Jesus says – and this through Google Translate:

“Everybody is helping me here, [Brazilian teammates] Fernandinho, Fernando, but the club as well. They help my family, my friends that are here with me. “I’m missing my mum a little, she is in Brazil with my brothers and nephews. But, when she is happy, I am too. This week we will meet and end this feeling.”

There’s no mention of the atrocity at all in his interview. Which is odd because the Mail’s headline suggested a clear link between Jesus’ movements and the massacre on his doorstep. Why didn’t he mention the carnage? Because he had already made his plans to fly to Brazil earlier and had spoked to ESPN on May 21st – one day before the explosion!

