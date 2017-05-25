Anorak

Manchester attack: what are ‘potentially suspicious items’?

by | 25th, May 2017

Manchester Attack News: the BBC tell us: “Police find ‘potentially suspicious items'”.

 

 

How is that possible? How can something be potentially suspicious? It’s either suspect or it isn’t.

The trouble with a voracious news cycle is that the police PR departments feel the need to make constant updates. So we get the news: “Potentially suspicious items’ found in Wigan street.”

Greater Manchester Police have said they found “potentially suspicious items” during a raid in Wigan today…

The police statement said: “A house in Wigan was raided this morning and is currently being searched. Potentially suspicious items were found at the address and a large cordon has been put in place as [bomb disposal teams] make an assessment.

“We have a number of officers on the ground and are evacuating people as a matter of precaution as public safety is paramount to our investigation.

“We are working with the local authority to accommodate those who have been evacuated.”

Such are the facts.



