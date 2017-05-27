Anorak | Hate Crime not yet at Manchester massacre levels

Hate Crime not yet at Manchester massacre levels

If you think it’s a hate crime, then it is a hate crime. The Mail has news on hate crimes in Manchester, where many of the people injured in last week’s slaughter are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Paul Coleman explains:

To understand the current situation in Europe, we have to look back to the middle of the last century. After the Second World War, the international community gathered together and launched the United Nations. The member states of this newly formed body then proceeded to draft and adopt the non-binding yet foundational Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and a series of binding human rights treaties, including the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (1966) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966). During the drafting of these three documents, the issue of free speech was furiously debated. Two opposing views emerged. On the one hand, there were the Western liberal democracies—the United States, Canada, and Western Europe—all of which argued for strong free speech protections.

At the debates, US delegate Eleanor Roosevelt said it was “extremely dangerous” to ban hate speech because “any criticism of public or religious authorities might all too easily be described as incitement to hatred”.

And so to the news that hate speech is something the police are onto. It’s your moral duty to report it.

Greater Manchester Police bosses said the number of reports had risen from 28 to 56 since Salman Abedi set off a nail bomb at Manchester Arena. Chief Inspector Ian Hopkins called for the city to stand up against hate and ensure any incidents are quickly reported to the police. He said: ‘Manchester has come together this week but it is important we continue to stand together here in Greater Manchester against the hate-filled views we have seen from small minorities of the community. We had 28 reports of hate crime on Monday, which is the average, but it rose to 56 reports on Wednesday, although we cannot directly link that to the attack. Salman Abedi murdered 22 people. He maimed 120 more. Hate crime has not yet reach that level of barbarity. Brendan O’Neill: After the terror, the platitudes. And the hashtags. And the candlelit vigils. And they always have the same message: ‘Be unified. Feel love. Don’t give in to hate.’ The banalities roll off the national tongue. Vapidity abounds. A shallow fetishisation of ‘togetherness’ takes the place of any articulation of what we should be together for – and against. And so it has been after the barbarism in Manchester. In response to the deaths of more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande gig, in response to the massacre of children enjoying pop music, people effectively say: ‘All you need is love.’ The disparity between these horrors and our response to them, between what happened and what we say, is vast. This has to change. Do we want freedom? Then we must want the freedom to offending saying what we think and having tho opinions held up to scrutiny. And in the Times: Intelligence officers have identified 23,000 jihadist extremists living in Britain as potential terrorist attackers, it emerged yesterday. The scale of the challenge facing the police and security services was disclosed by Whitehall sources after criticism that multiple opportunities to stop the Manchester bomber had been missed. About 3,000 people from the total group are judged to pose a threat and are under investigation or active monitoring in 500 operations being run by police and intelligence services. The 20,000 others have featured in previous inquiries and are categorised as posing a “residual risk”. Are they haters?

Anorak

Posted: 27th, May 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink