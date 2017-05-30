Anorak | ‘John Noakes may die’: the BBC’s risk assessment

‘John Noakes may die’: the BBC’s risk assessment

John Noakes, hymned for his stint as presenter on BBC TV’s Blue Peter children’s show, has died. Given his life of risk-taking for telly, making it to 83 was no small triumph of skill. As the Times notes:

He also complained that he had not been insured for the dangerous stunts he performed over the years. Baxter denied this, saying: “They were insured. That is a myth. Also, we gave them the absolute top whack we could.” That said, in the early days of health and safety a corporate risk assessment for the BBC was understood to read simply: “John may die.”





