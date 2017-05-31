Anorak | Arsenal balls: Wenger stays beyond his leaving date

Arsenal balls: Wenger stays beyond his leaving date

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract. Wenger’s contract was set to finish at the end of the current season. The man who never breaks a contract will be at Ashburton Grove until 2019.

He never was going to leave the club. Wenger’s an obsessive. Arsenal is his place and he wants to stay there.

