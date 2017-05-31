Anorak | Transfer balls: Alexis Sanchez takes Bayern Munich pay cut and joins Manchester City

Transfer balls: Alexis Sanchez takes Bayern Munich pay cut and joins Manchester City

Transfer Balls: The summer is shaping up into a big one at Arsenal. Much news will revolve around Alexis Sanchez, now in the final year of his Arsenal contract. Is he staying or not? Here’s a round-up of today’s news:

The Times: “Wenger stays but Sánchez wants to leave Arsenal.”

Sánchez’s contract expires in 12 months but he is determined to force his way out of the club this summer to join Bayern Munich… Sánchez has attracted firm interest from Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern in recent months, with the Bundesliga champions his preferred destination.

But he won’t go there unless she takes a cut in his wages.

The Metro:

Bayern Munich cannot match Alexis Sanchez’s wage demands and have all but given up hope of signing the Arsenal star, giving Manchester City a free run at his signature

So Sanchez is off to play for Manchester City. Right?

The Express: ” Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal as Arsene Wenger signs two-year contract”

Arsenal have been attempting to convince Sanchez and Ozil to commit their long-term future for at least a year. Express Sport understands the club are ready to pay as much as £300,000-a-week to keep them. But no agreement has been reached with the duo and they are now entering the final year of their contract.

Wrong. Arsenal and Sanchez are talking. Or as Manchester City’s local newspaper puts it:

Manchester Evening News: “Man City director travels to London to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez”

But hold on:

Daily Telegraph: “Arsenal prepare contract offers to make Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil highest-paid players in club’s history”

There has been more outside interest in Sanchez, who ended the season with 30 goals and his situation is being monitored by Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain, Juventus and Chelsea. Sanchez, though, likes it in London and Arsenal hope that he might be willing to commit for an extension of two years until 2020. That would give him the option of moving at a stage in his career when he is still likely to interest the very elite of Europe.

Such are the facts.

