Anorak | Key question asked in underage sex case: Is Julie Wadsworth shaggable?

Key question asked in underage sex case: Is Julie Wadsworth shaggable?

How do you report on the “BBC radio star accused of sex sessions with underage boys”? If you’re the Sun you slap the story on the front page and show Julie Wadsworth, for it is she, wearing short shorts and knee-high boots in a “cheeky snap”.

Inside the paper, spread over page 4 and 5, we see a lot more of Julie Wadsworth.

The key element in the case of the Julie Wadsworth seems to be, ‘Is she’s shaggable?’ The Sun refers to the accused’s alleged sexual activity with children as a “TEEN ROMP”.

The Sun says she denies 12 charges of indecent assault against seven underaged boys. Her husband Tony Wadsworth denies 10 charges of the same offence. The couple deny five counts of outraging public decency.

The rest of us wonder what the accused’s looks have to do with it?

Anorak

Posted: 2nd, June 2017 | In: Celebrities, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink