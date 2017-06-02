Anorak | Transfer balls: Manchester United agree terms with Griezman but don’t want him

Transfer balls: Manchester United agree terms with Griezman but don’t want him

Transfer balls: Antione Griezman is not joining Manchester United. United have “shelved plans to sing Grizeman” (Sun); “United interest in Griezman fades” (Express and Mirror); and “Ant shoved aside as Jose turns to Lukaku” (Daily Star) tells us all we need to know.

Regular tabloid readers will wonder what happened to the deal Griezman had agreed to:

And then there are the newspapers that co-opt the newsbots into deceiving their readers. Google search engines don’t spot the question marks that punctuate utter balls. They read it as fact.

So why is Griezman no longer on his way to United? Have they elbowed him aside? No. The Mirror notes that Atletico Madrid have been hit with a transfer ban for signing underage players. This means they Spanish side will “refuse” to sell their star player. So Griezman stays in Spain.

The Times says he’s tying in Spain because United “decided instead to pursue a target man in light of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s long-term knee injury.”

Such are the facts.

Anorak

Posted: 2nd, June 2017 | In: Arsenal, Broadsheets, Sports, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink