Anorak | Mansplaining: Do not put wasps nests in your vagina, doctor warns

Mansplaining: Do not put wasps nests in your vagina, doctor warns

If you’re keen on vaginal rejuvenation, Canadian gynaecologist Jen Gunter says it’s best not to stuff a dried wasp’s nest up there.

Oak galls, created when wasps lay eggs, can, as it is claimed, be good for your vagina when ground into a paste. If anyone comes after you with a flicked kitchen towel or spatular, you’ve only got yourself to blame.

Dr Gunter tells us: “Drying the vaginal mucosa increases the risk of abrasions during sex (not good) and destroys the protective mucous layer (not good).”

Hands up who wants to stick their bellend into a wasps nest? Oh, that many.

