Anorak | Fox News apologizes for Kate Hopkins and Nigel Farage’s debate on Muslim internment camps

Former UKIP leader and Donald Trump pal Nigel Farage and to-deadline media shocker Katie Hopkins have managed to achieve a notable media milestone: they’ve shocked Fox & Friends hots into an apology. Hopkins might care to get her notoriety printed on a commemorative T-shirt, or at least a CV. Farage can get some celebratory cufflinks. The pair’s aim is to be relevant. Incredibly, Hopkins has managed to find the words to get herself noticed in the US. Farage is an opinion for hire.

It’s all marketing, isn’t it? Farage and Hopkins are their own brands. And their’s is a cheap business, requiring only an ego-fed mouth.

One of the show’s guest commentators, Katie Hopkins of The Daily Mail, raised the prospect of rounding up Muslims in the United Kingdom and placing them in internment camps as a way of preventing future attacks. Another guest — Nigel Farage, the British political figure and “Brexit” advocate who is now a Fox News contributor — also mentioned the idea of internment. Later in the broadcast, the “Fox & Friends” anchors paused for a formal denunciation of the statements, lest viewers be left with the impression that Fox was endorsing the idea. “On behalf of the network, I think all of us here find that idea reprehensible here at Fox News Channel, just to be clear,” a co-host, Clayton Morris, told viewers. Ms. Huntsman added, “It’s important to be said.”

Guests on @FoxAndFriends discussed “internment” talk in UK, so Fox felt it should clarify: the network thinks that’s a “reprehensible” idea pic.twitter.com/1a7OMUNLmL — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 4, 2017

What did they say?

Discussing the terror threat to the UK following three deadly attacks in as many months, Farage said: “And if there is not action, the calls for internment will grow. We have 3,000 people on sort of a known terrorist list. And we’re watching their actions. But a further 20,000 people who are persons of interests, namely they’re linked by some way to extremist organisations. Unless we see the [government] getting tough, you will see public calls for those 3,000 to be arrested.” Farage then said, “I’m not sure that that is the right approach, because the big danger with that is we might alienate decent, fair-minded Muslims in Britain,” but The i reports that Hopkins disagreed, saying: “We do need interment camps.”

Collective guilt and prison without trial. Nice.

Maybe we should round up all people whose views we don’t share, put them in a field and…

